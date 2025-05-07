National Merit Scholarship winners announced from Lewisville, Northwest ISD

On Wednesday, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced this year’s National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners. Out of 2,500 Merit Scholars, 11 winners attend schools in Lewisville ISD and two from Northwest ISD.

Lewisville ISD

Flower Mound High School:

Abhijay S. Kodali of Flower Mound, who plans to pursue a career path in medicine.

Page C. Matthews of Flower Mound, who plans to pursue a career in Mechanical Engineering.

Vishnu Prasad of Flower Mound, who plans to pursue a career in Aerospace Engineering.

Hebron High School:

Annika A. Sawant of Carrollton, who plans to pursue a career in business economics.

Neil Jeju of Lewisville, who plans to pursue a career in healthcare.

Zain Mehrani of Lewisville, who plans to pursue a career in consulting.

Danica X. Sizemore of Lewisville, who plans to pursue a career in cardiology.

Tanvi Gupta of The Colony, who plans to pursue a career in robotics.

Lewisville High School:

Isaac S. Fleitas of Lewisville, who plans to pursue a career in computer science.

Marcus High School:

Eshaan C. Sheth of Flower Mound, who plans to pursue a career in medicine.

Neel I. Narayan of Highland Village, who plans to pursue a career in computer science.

The Colony High School:

Riley C. Gove of Flower Mound, who plans to pursue a career in physics.

Northwest ISD

V.R. Eaton High School:

Caleb S. Grijalva, who plans to pursue a career in Mechanical Engineering.

Byron Nelson High School:

Rix C. White of Trophy Club, who plans to pursue a career in business.

National Merit $2,500 Scholarship Winners

The 2,500 Merit Scholars were chosen from more than 15,000 finalists in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Winners in each state are judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors, according to the National Merit press release.

These Scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the students and their high schools.

This includes their academic record, including the difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT and the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist and a recommendation written by a high school official.