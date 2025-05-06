Hudspeth: Celebrating our small businesses during National Small Business Week

For more than 60 years, National Small Business Week has been celebrated to acknowledge the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. This year, the official recognition week takes place May 4-10 and I am delighted to take the opportunity to recognize all the invaluable ingenuity of Denton’s small businesses and the vital role they play in shaping the unique character and economic vitality of our community.

Denton’s small businesses are more than just shops and stores; they are the identity of our city. They are family-owned restaurants where we gather for special occasions, the independent bookstores that foster a passion for reading, the neighborhood boutiques that offer unique finds and the skilled service providers who keep our lives running smoothly.

These businesses are built on a deep commitment to maintaining our culture and serving our neighbors. Their impact far exceeds the goods and services they provide. They are significant job creators, offering opportunities for our residents and contributing to our local tax base. They often sponsor our local sports teams, donate to community events and contribute to the charitable organizations that make us such a connected place.

Small Business Week begins with a Mayoral proclamation at our upcoming City Council where we will formally acknowledge the immense value of these businesses across the City of Denton. Now, more than ever, our local businesses deserve our support. They have navigated economic fluctuations, adapted to changing consumer habits, and consistently demonstrated resilience. By choosing to shop locally, we are not just making a purchase; we are making an investment in our neighbors, our community and our future.

When you choose to spend your dollars at a local business, you are directly supporting a member of our community. You are helping to keep their doors open, sustain local jobs, and ensure that the unique flavor and charm of Denton continues to thrive. Whether it’s grabbing a coffee at the corner café, picking up a gift from a local artisan or utilizing the services of a nearby repair shop, every purchase makes a difference.

This week, and indeed throughout the year, I encourage everyone to make a conscious effort to explore and support our local small businesses. Let’s celebrate their hard work, their dedication and their significant contributions to making Denton a wonderful place to live, work and shop. Together, we can ensure that our small businesses continue to be the vibrant and essential cornerstone of our community for many years to come.

For anyone interested in becoming a part of the business-friendly environment that exists in Denton, I encourage you to reach out to the City’s Economic Development Director, Ms. Brittany Sotelo, to learn all about your next steps.