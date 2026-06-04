Around Argyle – June 2026

As the month of May moves into our rearview mirror, we cannot forget some of the memorable moments it brought to Argyle.

An important passage of life event was the graduation of the Argyle Independent School District Class of 2026, held at the district’s new stadium. Several student speakers shared meaningful messages, especially the reminder that we should live in the moment and appreciate the time we have together.

As most of you already know, Propositions A and B passed with a large margin, reflecting voters’ views on road maintenance funding and town leadership stability.

Also in May, a board completed the final selection process for the architectural firm that will design the future Argyle Police Department.

We also held our fourth Town Hall meeting, where residents received updates on traffic-calming efforts, summer road projects, drainage improvements and Main Street projects. Most importantly, we had the opportunity to listen to residents’ thoughts, concerns and ideas. If you have not been to one yet, please know that we have two more scheduled in the coming months.

The Argyle Farmers Market has been a welcome addition to our community over the past couple of years. The upcoming June 13 market promises to be especially fun, with vendors offering gifts perfect for Father’s Day weekend.

The June market will also feature a classic car show in the Argyle Community Church parking lot on Hwy 377. Dust off your hot rods, rat rods and classic trucks and enter the People’s Choice contest. The winner will receive $200, and the remaining proceeds will benefit the Argyle Area Food Bank. Spots are limited. For more information, text the volunteers at 214-683-0066.

I would be remiss if I did not mention the 6th Annual Child Safety Fair and Chili Cookoff on Saturday, June 6 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. indoors at Argyle Middle School. Proceeds benefit the Argyle Area Food Bank & local UP Ministry. There will be tons to do for everyone, including free snow cones, public safety demonstrations, face painting and petting zoo, just to mention a few.

Many residents may not realize we have food-insecure families right here in Argyle. The Farmers Market helps support those families by featuring the food bank at least once each year, with donations going directly to help local families in need.

This past Memorial Day weekend, my wife and I were honored to meet a Korean War veteran who received the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military award.

We give our deep gratitude to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and we hold dear the families who lost loved ones in service to our country. We remember them, and we pause to honor both their sacrifice and yours. We shall never forget.

You may have noticed the American flags lining the streets of Argyle in honor of Memorial Day. Thank you to Kathy Salisbury with Keep Argyle Beautiful, along with football team and coach volunteers, for helping coordinate the installation of the flags throughout town.

In June, we will hold interviews for the new Parks Board, which will serve as an advisory board to the Town Council. As Argyle continues to add commercial development, we want to ensure we preserve a healthy balance of green space for residents to enjoy.

Lastly, the Argyle Business Association continues to play an important role in strengthening the business community in Argyle. The organization is actively recruiting excellent-fit businesses to bring to town while helping local entrepreneurs interested in starting businesses here.

If you have a business idea you would like to start in Argyle, or if you would like to suggest a business for the community, contact the ABA at [email protected] or call Lynn Seeden at 940-765-1676.