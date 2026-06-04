Denton County cities land on list of ‘America’s New Boomtowns’

A trio of Denton County cities made SmartAssets’s list of new American boomtowns, and they’re near the top.

The compiled list includes cities across United States that are rapidly growing economically and socially.

“Economic growth can change a city quickly. An influx of new residents and expanding business activity creates visible momentum, even as rapid change brings new strains,” said SmartAsset in a release. “In recent years, some American cities stand out for attracting people, investment and development at a pace that sets them apart.”

Out of 400 cities with populations of 65,000 or more, Lewisville was ranked the No. 5 modern boomtown, Frisco was ranked No. 10 and Denton was ranked the No. 11.

“Boomtown status does not mean growth benefits everyone equally, but it does reflect a city’s expanding economic capacity and the new opportunities that come with it,” said SmartAsset.

The rankings were scored based on five-year changes in economic output, housing units and labor force size.

According to SmartAsset, Florida leads all states with 19 boomtowns.

The top two cities come in from Texas: No. 1 Georgetown and No. 2 New Braunfels.

Lewisville came in at No. 5, with a 24% increase in housing units, a 23% increase in labor force and a 6.7% increase in real GDP.

Frisco ranked at No. 10 with a 19% increase in housing units, a 25% increase in labor force and a 6.7% increase in real GDP.

The city recently announced the opening of the new Universal Kids Resort and hosted the inaugural season of Texas’ first Major League Volleyball franchise, which won the million-dollar championship prize in May.

Denton came in at No. 11 with a 23% increase in housing units, an 18% increase in labor force and a 6.7% increase in real GDP.

To see the full rankings, visit SmartAsset’s website.