Flower Mound coffee shop takes its brews on the go

Cerulean Blue Coffee House is based in Flower Mound, but the coffee shop rolled out a new coffee truck to bring its brews on the road.

The mobile coffee shop hit the streets in May and owner Paul Dietzler hopes it will help bring the community together.

“We’re at a point where we want to get more integrated into the community,” he said. “We want to be out in the community and serving them from a mobile standpoint, so it’s an exciting time for us.”

Dietzler said he imagined the truck would be able to go out to community events, corporate events, church events and some ministry outreach opportunities.

The “Cerulean Cruiser” is a specially-built truck fitted with an espresso machine and other equipment to brew coffee, as well as refrigerated space for packaged sandwiches, salads, sweet treats and more.

Part of Cerulean Blue’s mission, other than serving fresh brews, is to help give back to the community that has helped it reach success in Flower Mound.

The coffee shop has farmers in Honduras and Guatemala. Dietzler often visits the farming communities and has committed a portion of the sales from each cup of coffee to helping those communities.

For every 10 pounds of coffee sold, Cerulean Blue donates a water filtration system.

According to Dietzler, the coffee shop has donated 1,766 water filters since it opened in June 2024.

Another part of the company’s expansion is to build its own roastery. Cerulean Blue currently roasts at a rented space, but is in the process of building its own roastery in Lewisville.

The new mobile coffee and treat truck is just another step in Cerulean Blue’s plan to serve the community that Dietzler and his family have been committed to for decades.

Dietzler and his wife, Jackie, have lived in Flower Mound for more than 30 years. Their daughter, Sam, is in charge of marketing for the brand, and their daughter, Jessica, is Cerulean Blue’s chief baker.

“We’re ingrained in this community and this is just taking a deeper step into serving the community as a family business,” said Paul Dietzler. “Everything made by Jessica is handmade from scratch, and the [truck] will give more people an opportunity to experience them.”

Cerulean Blue is located in Parker Square in Flower Mound, but the brand’s recent expansion gives it the opportunity to reach more of the community and further expand its footprint in southern Denton County.

“We really feel that the truck and the roastery really round out our presence in the Flower Mound, Highland Village and Lewisville area,” said Dietzler. “We’re just excited to be in the community and to see where God takes out next steps.”