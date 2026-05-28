Universal Kids Resort set to open in Frisco, ticket prices released

Universal Kids Resort in Frisco finally has an opening date.

The park will be primed and ready for its grand opening on Wednesday, July 1.

It will be located at the northeast corner of the Dallas North Tollway and Panther Creek Parkway.

According to the park’s website, it plans to cater to families with younger children.

It includes areas themed after characters like Shrek, SpongeBob Squarepants, the Minions, Jurassic Park, Trolls and Puss in Boots.

Each area includes rides and activities that fit in with the theme.

The park also has a hotel attached, allowing families to stay overnight and enjoy the resort for multiple days.

Ticket options for the resort range from 1-2 day general admission up to an annual pass.

The 1-Day ticket will start at $54.99 per person, the 2-Day at $73.99 per person.

An annual pass will cost each member $129.99, but includes 12 months of general admission. There is also an upgrade that includes parking for $164.99 for the year.

Universal Parks & Resorts announced in January 2023 it had plans to build a child-focused resort in Frisco.

For more information, visit the new resort’s website.