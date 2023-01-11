Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Universal to build new park in Frisco

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of Universal Parks

Universal Parks & Resorts announced Wednesday that it will build a new theme park in Frisco.

The new park will be smaller than other Universal theme parks and will be geared more toward younger kids. The proposed location for the new concept is east of the Dallas North Tollway and north of Panther Creek Parkway in north Frisco. No details about an estimated timeline were announced.

The new park concept, set in a lush green landscape and featuring immersive themed lands, celebrates Universal’s brand of entertainment, humor and innovation, a Universal news release said. The proposed park will be designed to be more intimate and engaging for younger audiences and will be sized for a regional audience. It will be full of family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, character meet and greets, unique merchandise and fun food and beverage venues.

Part of 97 acres of land recently purchased by the company, the proposed park also has plans for an adjacent themed hotel and room for expansion. The entire area is intended to have a completely different look, feel, and scale than Universal’s existing parks and will appeal to a new audience for the brand.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the city of Frisco and Mayor Cheney as we work to bring this innovative, new concept to life designed specifically for a younger generation of Universal fans,” said Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Parks & Resorts. “We think North Texas is the perfect place to launch this unique park for families given its growing popularity within this part of the country.”

Universal Parks & Resorts selected Frisco because of the city’s growing population and ability to attract businesses to the area.

“Frisco is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. and has been recognized as a great place to plant professional roots and raise a family,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. “This new Universal concept will continue to enhance our tax base, expand employment opportunities and bring even more fun to Frisco benefiting our residents, businesses, and visitors.”

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

