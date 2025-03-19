Flower Mound FD contains house fire Tuesday afternoon

The Flower Mound Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the backyard of a residence on Pheasant Court Tuesday afternoon.

According to the department, the fire had started from an outdoor cooking appliance that was left on.

By the time the Flower Mound FD arrived, the fire had burned the outdoor pergola and spread to the residence’s chimney and fire place. It was extinguished soon after crews arrived.

A neighbor of the residence called in the incident because no one was home at the time. The department didn’t report any injuries.

Flower Mound FD has some public education about fire safety and prevention on its website under Fire Prevention Week.