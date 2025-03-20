Thursday, March 20, 2025
Sherriff’s Corner: Join Our Team — We’re Hiring!

Denton County detention officers. (Photo courtesy of Denton County Sheriff's Office)

Are you ready to make a difference in your community? The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking passionate individuals who want to embark on a rewarding career in law enforcement.

Become part of an esteemed organization where duty, integrity and honor are at the core of everything we do. If you aspire to positively influence others and serve the citizens of Denton County, we encourage you to apply and join our dedicated team!

The starting annual salary for Denton County Sheriff’s Department Detention Officers is $56,894.

We offer an impressive array of benefits, including:

  • Vacation, sick, and personal time
  • 13 paid holidays each year
  • Family Medical Leave
  • Comprehensive medical, dental, and vision insurance
  • Life and accidental death & dismemberment insurance
  • Longevity pay to reward your commitment
  • Tuition reimbursement to support your education
  • Retirement plans
  • Exceptional law enforcement training to enhance your skills
  • A diverse range of career opportunities to grow within our organization
  • Take the first step in making a meaningful impact—apply today to serve and protect Denton County!

Apply here: www.governmentjobs.com/careers/dentoncounty or call 940-349-1550.

Contributing Writer
