Tuesday, March 18, 2025
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

House fire contained by Lewisville FD late Monday evening

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
0
103
Photo of Lewisville Fire Department's Engine 8. (Image via LewisvilleFire/Twitter/X)

The Lewisville Fire Department contained a structure fire in the 1800 block of Orchard drive  after responding to a call at 7:50 p.m. last night.

Crews arrived on the scene of a single-family residence with smoke and fire showing.

The flames had begun to spread to a storage building behind the location, also. A second alarm was called to bring additional resources and personnel.

Crews kept the damage to just the two structures and no injuries were reported, according to the department.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Lewisville Fire Department has tips on its website for how to survive a house fire and other fire safety tips, including smoke alarm education.

Previous article
New curry restaurant to open in Flower Mound
Next article
Lewisville PD in search of suspect wanted for deadly conduct
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬.

Related Articles



Popular This Week