House fire contained by Lewisville FD late Monday evening

The Lewisville Fire Department contained a structure fire in the 1800 block of Orchard drive after responding to a call at 7:50 p.m. last night.

Crews arrived on the scene of a single-family residence with smoke and fire showing.

The flames had begun to spread to a storage building behind the location, also. A second alarm was called to bring additional resources and personnel.

Crews kept the damage to just the two structures and no injuries were reported, according to the department.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Lewisville Fire Department has tips on its website for how to survive a house fire and other fire safety tips, including smoke alarm education.