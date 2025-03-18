New curry restaurant to open in Flower Mound

Curry Up Now, a fast-casual Indian street food chain with a Californian flair, is expected to open in Flower Mound this summer.

Its menu will offer traditional dishes like thalis with turmeric rice, butter chicken and saag paneer. However, it will also have dishes unique to its style such as fusion burritos, sliders and loaded sweet potato fries.

The Indo-Californian spot will be located at 2717 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 400. It was previously occupied by Noodle Swing Thai Cafe.

Curry Up Now has 14 locations across the nation including California, Texas, Georgia and North Carolina with five more coming soon, according to its website.

The Flower Mound location will be the second in North Texas, the other being at Grandscape in The Colony.