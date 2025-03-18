Tuesday, March 18, 2025
New curry restaurant to open in Flower Mound

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
Curry Up Now will be a new, Indo-Californian fast-casual restaurant opening in Flower Mound. (Photo courtesy of: flower mound.gov)

Curry Up Now, a fast-casual Indian street food chain with a Californian flair, is expected to open in Flower Mound this summer.

Its menu will offer traditional dishes like thalis with turmeric rice, butter chicken and saag paneer. However, it will also have dishes unique to its style such as fusion burritos, sliders and loaded sweet potato fries.

The Indo-Californian spot will be located at 2717 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 400. It was previously occupied by Noodle Swing Thai Cafe.

Curry Up Now has 14 locations across the nation including California, Texas, Georgia and North Carolina with five more coming soon, according to its website.

The Flower Mound location will be the second in North Texas, the other being at Grandscape in The Colony.

Argyle Town Council sees H-E-B news as a strategic opportunity, approves major retail and medical development
House fire contained by Lewisville FD late Monday evening
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬.

