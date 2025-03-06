Marty B’s to host concert celebrating Argyle High grad that beat cancer

Mia Navarro rang her bell, a tradition when a patient finishes chemotherapy, beating cancer.

On Wednesday, March 19 from 6:30-9 p.m., Marty B’s restaurant will be hosting an event to celebrate Navarro being cancer-free.

The music celebration will feature live performances from Will Griswold, Mattie Rose, Trillium A Cappella and Navarro, herself.

Other performers include Franklin Arrington, Jillian Castleberry, Aimee Gray, Gabi Kooiman, Abby & Logan McGreevey, Madi Mills, Levi Pabst, Austin Rusk and Griffen St. James.

Entry fees will cost $10 with kids 12 years old or younger entering for free.

The proceeds and donations from the event will go toward covering Navarro’s medical expenses and supporting organizations she chose–Children’s Health & Envelopes for Hope.

Navarro graduated from Argyle High School, where she was a member of the AHS Theatre, Choir and Remedy A Capella.

The event will be hosted on the second floor of Marty B’s restaurant.