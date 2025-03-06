Building evacuated in Lewisville late Wednesday night

The Lewisville Police and Fire Departments evacuated an apartment building late in the night of March 5 due to a report of possible carbon monoxide poisoning among multiple individuals.

First responders received a call at 11:36 p.m. reporting multiple people at the 2100 block Uecker Dr. were unconscious, possibly due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The building was evacuated as soon as first responders arrived and the cause of the issue was determined to be a shifted stack in the utility room.

After being corrected, first responders assessed the air quality and determined it was safe for residents to return to the building after a few hours.

Three individuals were transported to a local medical facility to be evaluated.

The Lewisville Police Department and emergency responders urge all residents to remain vigilant about potential carbon monoxide dangers and to ensure their detectors are properly installed and functioning.

Information about prevention and plans of action can be found on the City of Lewisville’s website.