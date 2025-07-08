Northwest ISD breaks ground on first early childhood center

Construction on the Dr. David Hicks Early Childhood Center is officially underway after ground was broken on the build site on Monday.

Northwest ISD broke ground today on its first early childhood center, the Dr. David Hicks Early Childhood Center! 🏫🎉 Set to open in August 2026, the school will be located off FM 156. 📸 https://t.co/56HdHOWkEx

🔗 https://t.co/YbuBbukp76 pic.twitter.com/gITbdYQygh — Northwest ISD (@NorthwestISD) July 7, 2025

The center will be the first of four early childhood centers Northwest ISD has planned to build following the approval of the 2023 bond election by voters.

It is located in north Fort Worth and will be ready by the start of classes in August 2026. It will exclusively serve pre-kindergarten students of the district.

Students will apply to get into the school, so if they aren’t accepted, they will continue going to pre-k at their normal campus.

The district asked its constituents to help name the new campus via online submissions.

On June 9, the district announced that the new center would be named in honor of former Northwest ISD Superintendent Dr. David Hicks, who passed away during his tenure, but not before he made an impact on the district.

He communicated with families in the district as well as teachers and staff when making decisions and cared about all grade levels in Northwest ISD.

Dr. Hicks served as a principal or assistant principal across all campus levels – elementary, middle and high – and advocated for early childhood literacy and pre-K for a solid educational foundation.

The first early childhood center will be located off FM 156, south of Hillshire Drive and north of East Bonds Ranch Road.