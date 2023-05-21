Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our May 2023 print issue.

Zoom Room Dog Training is now open at 1842 Justin Rd., Highland Village.

Dix Cafe, serving breakfast and brunch, is now open at 1900 Long Prairie Rd., #116, Flower Mound.

Dance Vision Studios, offering ballroom, Latin, country and salsa dancing lessons, is now open at 1901 Long Prairie Rd., #304, Flower Mound.

Salad and Go, a drive-thru restaurant chain serving salads, wraps, soups, teas, lemonades and coffee, is now open at 1102 West Main St., Lewisville.

Tycoon, a new upscale restaurant and bar concept, is now open at 811 International Parkway, Flower Mound.

A joint Jamba Juice/Auntie Anne’s smoothie and pretzel shop is now open at 1565 West Main St., #200, Lewisville in the Garden Park Shopping Center.

Tequila Ranch Cocina, a new Tex-Mex restaurant, is now open at 1485 Commons Circle, #400, in Northlake Commons.

Legacy Flooring and Stone is now open at 3341 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

214 Dental Arts is now open at 4320 Windsor Centre Trail, #400, Flower Mound.

Pei Wei restaurant closed its Highland Village location last month at 3090 Justin Road and plans to reopen this summer at 4640 Long Prairie Road, Suite 300, Flower Mound.

Vinifera Wine Lounge is expected to open this summer on The River Walk at 4281 Esplanade Place Suite 100, Flower Mound.

Lovesac, featuring beanbag chairs and modular sectionals, and Sleep Number, offering a variety of mattresses, pillows and adjustable beds, is expected to open this month in The Shops at Highland Village. Cheeky Monkey, a play place and “edutainment” center for kids, will open in the mall next to Delhi6 Indian Kitchen in September.

Cheesecake Factory restaurant is expected to open this November in a portion of the space currently occupied by Barnes & Noble bookstore in The Shops at Highland Village. Barnes & Noble is looking to reopen in November in the former Pier 1 Imports space in Flower Mound.

Village Vision Center held a groundbreaking in April for its new building at 113 Barnett Blvd., Highland Village, and is expected to open in January 2024.

The Flower Mound Town Council approved an ordinance last month to bring Whataburger, Dutch Bros Coffee and Slim Chickens to the west side of FM 2499, just south of Sagebrush Drive. The restaurants are expected to open in spring 2024.

Construction on a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Harvest Town Center at the northwest corner of FM 407 and I-35W is expected to start in January and wrap up in June 2024.

Brakes Plus received approval from the city to build an auto repair shop on the site of the shuttered Chase Bank building at 2370 Justin Rd., Highland Village.

Uniden America Corporation is moving its corporate headquarters from Irving to 301 International Parkway, #480, Flower Mound.

Engel & Völkers, with a location in Flower Mound’s Lakeside DFW led by Roxann Taylor, was the recipient of the 2022 Engel & Völkers Cup, awarded to the top office that achieves consistent growth, productivity, and demonstrates exceptional client service.

Dr. Jon McClain recently joined Lantana Animal Hospital in Flower Mound as medical director and full-time veterinarian. McClain was the former owner of Bartonville Veterinary Center and McClain Veterinary Hospital.

Pecan Square by Hillwood Communities was named Master-Planned Community of the Year, People’s Choice Community of the Year and its Town Square was named Community Amenity of the Year at the annual McSAM Awards, hosted by the Dallas Builders Association.

Women’s clothiers Apricot Lane and Hazel + Honey have announced they are closing their stores in The Shops at Highland Village.

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.