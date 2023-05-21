New DOE Standards: Is your current HVAC system obsolete?

By Ron Strelke, President

The Department of Energy (DOE) this year increased the minimum efficiency standards for central air conditioners and heat pumps. These new standards make many current systems obsolete or non-compliant. What does that mean for you?

Parts, repairs, and warranties: The main goal of any service repair is to help you keep your current system operating at peak performance. A typical warranty period for manufacturers is 10 years and manufacturers must supply repair parts during any warranty period if the warranty has not been compromised. Make sure you have your annual maintenance and inspection done to ensure your manufacturer’s warranty is compliant and your system is ready for the long haul of summer.

You may want to consider an ozone-free UV light. Not only does it help reduce allergens spreading through your system, but it also increases the efficiency of your existing system. It cleans the coils and air that passes through your system, helping keep your evaporator coil “factory fresh.”

Current system soon to be or is already obsolete? Calls are on the rise requesting an estimate on the phone to replace existing systems with the same size. It does not work that way. We’ve been in hundreds and hundreds of homes and seen systems that are larger or smaller than they need to be. Why is that?

Without a residential load calculation aka “Manual J” calculation, you’re running the risk of purchasing a system that is not equipped to provide you with the accurate size to keep you warm in the winter and cool and dry in the summer. Without it, you’re tossing your energy efficiency and overall comfort “to the wind.”

You can read more about the 2023 DOE information on ForceHomeServices.com. Need information or have questions, we’re here to help. It is our pleasure to serve you.

