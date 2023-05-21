Local family brings healing to The Shops at Lakeside

Sean and Rachel Hamilton of Coppell are bringing healing products to The Shops at Lakeside with the recent opening of Crystal Flower Health & Wellness in Flower Mound.

The Hamiltons offer products including CBD, Kombucha tea that’s a probiotic, topical creams, plus professional grade vitamins and supplements.

CBD products sold at Crystal Flower (and anywhere in Texas) contain no psychoactive ingredients such as THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

The couple has had first-hand experience with many of their products.

Sean Hamilton had suffered for years from severe neck tightness from a car wreck in 2017. Nothing he tried relieved the pain, he said. Then his father-in-law recommended CBD products.

“I was very skeptical,” Hamilton explained. “I decided to prove him wrong. I bought some CBD products and expected nothing to happen. Two weeks into it, my neck felt better. And after four weeks, I got my neck back.”

Their products address issues from getting a good night’s sleep and hangover remedies to acne and menopausal symptoms.

Crystal Flower Health & Wellness is located west of Mena’s Grill at 2500 Lakeside Parkway.