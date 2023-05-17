Barnes & Noble announces new location

Barnes & Noble has revealed its new location will be a stone’s throw away from its longtime home in Highland Village.

The bookseller is closing its store next month in The Shops at Highland Village and planning to reopen in November in the space formerly occupied by Pier 1 in Flower Mound near Target, which is about a half mile south of its current spot.

“Though it’s bittersweet to leave after 16 years of bookselling, we are excited for the opportunity to bring our booksellers and customers to an entirely remodeled space featuring our updated store design, including both new furnishings and layouts. You will be especially happy to note the superior parking situation at our future location,” read a flyer at the store.

Cheesecake Factory restaurant will occupy a portion of the bookstore’s former space at The Shops at Highland Village.

“While we are sad to leave the current location, we are excited to bring a new store in our new design to the community,” said Janine Flanigan, Barnes & Noble director of store planning and design.

The store is currently offering 50 percent off most items.