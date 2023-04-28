Barnes & Noble planning to relocate within community

Barnes & Noble may be leaving its prominent spot in The Shops at Highland Village, but it is likely not going far.

Earlier this week, a new project filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shows plans to renovate the existing Barnes & Noble bookstore at 4100 Deer Creek, Suite 100, and turn some of the space into a Cheesecake Factory restaurant. While a spokesperson for The Shops at Highland Village declined to comment on the pending renovations, a B&N spokesperson confirmed that the bookstore’s “landlord will be redeveloping the site where our current store is and has ended our lease.”

Many local residents on social media this week expressed excitement for the new restaurant option, while others said they’re sad to see the bookstore close.

But Barnes & Noble isn’t planning on just closing up shop, said Janine Flanigan, director of store planning and design. The business is hoping to reopen within the community.

“We are very close to a relocation for this store in a wonderful center not too far from the existing location,” Flanigan said. “That store is planned to open in early November. While we are sad to leave the current location, we are excited to bring a new store in our new design to the community.”

The new store’s location has not yet been announced, but Flanigan said the company is looking forward “to sharing the news of our relocation very soon.”