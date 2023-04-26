Cheesecake Factory coming to Highland Village

A Cheesecake Factory restaurant is tentatively coming to The Shops at Highland Village, online records show.

A new project filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shows plans for a new location of the popular nationwide chain. The filing says the construction project will be a renovation of an existing building at 4100 Deer Creek, Suite 100, which is currently the Barnes & Noble bookstore, the centerpiece of the shopping center.

A Shops spokesperson declined to comment on the filing.

The filing shows that construction on the $6 million renovation project is expected to begin in about a month and be completed before the end of the year.