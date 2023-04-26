Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 21 arrests from February 16 through March 17, answered 391 calls for service, and took 52 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

February 17 – Officers took a Harassment report at the Police Department regarding a former friend that had been harassing the complainant through social media. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

February 17 – Officers stopped a vehicle in the 8000 blk of Gasoline Alley regarding a stolen vehicle alert. The vehicle was a white cargo van reported stolen to Ft. Worth PD around midnight the previous day. Officers contacted Ft. Worth who confirmed the vehicle was stolen but stated it may be a civil issue. The driver worked for a large delivery company and stated the van was assigned this morning for the route. No arrests were made.

February 20 – Officers responded to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle (UNLOCKED) in the 13000 blk of Chadwick Parkway. The complainant stated his laptop computer was taken without consent.

February 21 – Officers responded to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts. The complainant advised someone had removed the catalytic converter from their vehicle sometime overnight. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

February 27 – Officers responded to a Theft of a Motor Vehicle in the 8000 blk of Small Block Road. The complainant advised that their Yamaha motorcycle was taken sometime during the night. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

March 8 – Officers responded to the 4000 blk of Dale Earnhardt Way regarding a stolen vehicle alert. Officers located the vehicle and detained the driver. It was discovered that the owner of the vehicle reported the vehicle stolen in Louisiana, but it was recovered and returned, but the complainant did not contact the agency that entered the vehicle stolen. The driver of the vehicle had active warrants and was taken into custody.

March 13 – Officers responded to the 3000 blk of Dovehill Drive regarding a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, Officers observed two males removing construction materials from the location. Both males ran from officers on foot. A perimeter was established and one of the males were captured and charged with Evading Arrest and Burglary of a Building. The identity of the other individual is being investigated.