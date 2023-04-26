Justin man, 28, dies in motorcycle crash with police vehicle

A 28-year-old man from southern Denton County died last week after his motorcycle crashed into a police vehicle in The Colony.

About 2:30 a.m. on April 19, a TCPD officer was assisting a stranded driver in the 6000 block of the Hwy 121 access road, according to a news release from The Colony Police Department. The officer’s stationary vehicle had emergency and directional lights activated, but a motorcyclist crashed into the back of the officer’s vehicle.

The officer was not injured, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. He has been identified as Daniel Hoffman of the Justin area.