Bartonville Police Blotter

The Bartonville Police Department in February had 415 calls for service, 18 resulted in incident reports, and 6 motor vehicle crash reports were taken.

We have a Facebook page: facebook.com/BartonvilleTXPolice. Check it out and follow us to keep up with upcoming activities and notices.

Here are some recent police calls:

February 3: An officer responded to the 1200 block of Saddlebrook Way regarding a criminal mischief report. Further investigation revealed a Chevy truck was seen on ring camera video striking the plastic trash bin located at the location.

February 13: An officer responded to the 600 block of Badminton regarding a disturbance report. Further investigation revealed a resident in the area had displayed an offensive gesture towards the reporting party.

February 26: An officer responded to the 1200 block of Chestnut Drive regarding a sexual assault report. The investigation is ongoing.

February 26: An officer responded to the 700 block of McMakin Road regarding a runaway. Parents claimed their juvenile child had left their home without permission. Further investigation revealed the juvenile was located safe and unharmed at a location in Westlake.

Annual Carter Blood Drive will be held on May 20th from 1 to 7 p.m. at The Bartonville Store, 96 McMakin Road.