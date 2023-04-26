Argyle mayor releases report of incident involving town staff

Argyle Mayor Bryan Livingston on April 20th released the findings of an independent investigation commissioned by town council last year after an incident involving Livingston and town staff members on June 2, 2022. The investigation was conducted by outside attorney Fee, Smith & Sharp.

“The town government is obligated to release the results of an investigation paid for with taxpayer dollars whose sole justification was to get to the bottom of the Town Hall incident,” said Livingston.

“I have no choice but to release the report under my authority as the chief executive officer of the town so that citizens will know the truth and that questions about why I was not charged by the police will be put to rest.”

Read the report below: