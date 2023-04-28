Gardening: Get growing at Spring Plant Sale & Garden Tour

By Susan Cook and Ricky Wilkins, Denton County Master Gardener Association

Attention plant lovers! Our Spring Plant Sale will be held on Saturday, April 29th at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 Hobson Lane, Denton.

A wide selection of native and well-adapted plants from local growers will be available. Shoppers will find perennials, ornamental grasses, small shrubs and trees, flowers, herbs, and edibles that will perform well in North Texas. Gardeners on a tight budget will find plenty of bargains at the “Make an Offer” section.

Master Gardeners will be at every table to help their fellow gardeners find the just the right plants for their gardens. Get landscape suggestions and solutions from the Master Gardeners at the Gardenscapers table. Specific gardening questions will be answered at the Ask a Master Gardener table. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. Come early for the best plant selections. Wagons and carts will be available, but customers are welcome to bring their own.

Our Annual Garden Tour will be on Mother’s Day weekend, Saturday, May 13th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Inspiration abounds on self-guided tours of these four unique Denton County properties.

Hidden Cottage Garden in Denton features beds with the riotous colors of Poppies, Yarrow, Roses, Verbena, and their native and adaptive flower friends.

At Red Rock Crossing in Lake Dallas, enjoy nature’s beauty and tranquility on the largest property on the tour. “Wildscaped” design provides habitats for wildlife.

The Wildlife Waystation in Oak Point features an environmentally-responsible space with permeable walkways, raised-bed edible gardens, composting, and rainwater harvesting systems in a small space.

At Hundred Woods Acre in Oak Point, children will be delighted with the fairy and mini-themed gardens, the dragon treehouse, and the mural of the lake and wildlife.

Tickets are on sale at dcmga.com. Advance tickets are $15, and are $20 on the day of the tour. Children under 12 are free.

For more information about gardening in North Texas see dcmga.com.

Happy Gardening!