Denton County under Severe Thunderstorm Watch

The National Weather Service on Friday afternoon issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of North Texas, including Denton County.

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop between 2-9 p.m. Friday, and the most severe weather is expected to be south of I-20, according to the weather service. But conditions are still favorable for possible large hail and other severe weather in Denton County. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect though 8 p.m. Friday.

Check back for updates.