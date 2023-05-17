Marla Kay Schirra left this world on May 8, 2023, at the age of 72, in Denton. She was born to Marvin and Betty Miller on November 24, 1950, in St. Joseph, MO. Marla married the love of her life, Peter Schirra, on November 9, 1980.

Marla was one of the founding members of the Lantana Ladies League and initiated their first and only Cookbook. Her passing leaves a void in the hearts of all who knew her, particularly her family, the Lantana community, and the Original Lantana Bunko Group.

Her devotion to her husband, Pete, exemplified her caring nature. Her culinary talents, particularly her renowned Crabbies, will be fondly remembered by those lucky enough to have tasted her creations.

Marla had a flair for creativity. Her skill in crafting wreaths for various occasions and seasons was admired by her friends. Her hidden talent as an artist came to light during a large bunco party, where we had to use an upstairs table. The funniest little clown painting caught the ladies’ attention. Just another item highlighting Marla’s multifaceted abilities and the depth of her artistic spirit.

Something funny about Marla: If someone crossed her the wrong way, she never minded letting them know she was from “Mizzoura!” Marla’s warm hospitality, sharp wit, and unmistakable sass will forever remain etched in the memories of those fortunate enough to have known her.

As we bid farewell to this remarkable woman, let us remember the seeds of friendship she has planted in this league and within the Lantana Community. Until we meet again, Rest in Peace, Sweet friend.

Marla was predeceased by her husband, Peter Schirra, her father, Marvin Miller, her mother Betty Miller, and her beloved Shih Tzu Mai-Li. She is survived by her kids, Kelly Johnson and Charles Schirra.