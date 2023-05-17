Thursday, May 18, 2023
HomeObituaries
Obituaries

Marla Kay Schirra

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Marla Kay Schirra

Marla Kay Schirra left this world on May 8, 2023, at the age of 72, in Denton. She was born to Marvin and Betty Miller on November 24, 1950, in St. Joseph, MO. Marla married the love of her life, Peter Schirra, on November 9, 1980.

Marla was one of the founding members of the Lantana Ladies League and initiated their first and only Cookbook. Her passing leaves a void in the hearts of all who knew her, particularly her family, the Lantana community, and the Original Lantana Bunko Group.

Her devotion to her husband, Pete, exemplified her caring nature. Her culinary talents, particularly her renowned Crabbies, will be fondly remembered by those lucky enough to have tasted her creations.

Marla had a flair for creativity. Her skill in crafting wreaths for various occasions and seasons was admired by her friends. Her hidden talent as an artist came to light during a large bunco party, where we had to use an upstairs table. The funniest little clown painting caught the ladies’ attention. Just another item highlighting Marla’s multifaceted abilities and the depth of her artistic spirit.

Something funny about Marla: If someone crossed her the wrong way, she never minded letting them know she was from “Mizzoura!” Marla’s warm hospitality, sharp wit, and unmistakable sass will forever remain etched in the memories of those fortunate enough to have known her.

As we bid farewell to this remarkable woman, let us remember the seeds of friendship she has planted in this league and within the Lantana Community. Until we meet again, Rest in Peace, Sweet friend.

Marla was predeceased by her husband, Peter Schirra, her father, Marvin Miller, her mother Betty Miller, and her beloved Shih Tzu Mai-Li. She is survived by her kids, Kelly Johnson and Charles Schirra.

Previous articleCustomizable, upscale flex office space now available in Argyle
Next articleBarnes & Noble announces new location
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.