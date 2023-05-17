Customizable, upscale flex office space now available in Argyle

As a respected commercial real estate developer, Steve Schreiber has listened to and worked closely with small business owners long enough to know that most would love to relocate their companies closer to home. That’s especially true for those living in and around Argyle, a town that, despite all its charm and continued growth, has never had enough options for high-end flex office space.

That appears to be changing thanks to The Suites of Argyle Oaks. Located in Argyle Oaks off FM 407, the 22,500 square-foot facility is set to be completed in June and features several customizable spaces for lease from 2,400 square feet and up.

The office park is perfect for small businesses of all sizes, including physical therapists, showrooms, car collectors, and more. And the design can be adjusted before completion to fit a tenant’s needs.

“The feedback we’ve heard is that if you want a nice office space, you’ve got to go to Southlake, Grapevine, Roanoke, etc.,” Schreiber said. He is the president of Harrier Investment Group. “There’s a demand for it here in Argyle — this is a quality space that’s close to home. And it fits with the area thanks to its trees, established landscaping, and more. We’ve been able to provide business owners what they need because we’ve got great attention to detail and do quality work. It’s just a better building overall, and we spent a lot of time and effort to create a match for what clients are looking for.”

Additional amenities for each unit include a 575 square foot mezzanine, 12×12 garage entry, 20-foot ceilings, plenty of windows for natural light, and a fully air-conditioned open floor plan with no support beams in the units. Multiple units can be combined.

To learn more about The Suites of Argyle Oaks and other existing and future properties Harrier Investment Group is building, developing, and leasing throughout North Texas, please visit www.harrierig.com

(Sponsored content)