Heart of the City earns Nonprofit of the Year by Highland Village Business Association

The HVBA awarded Heart of the City Lewisville with the organization’s Nonprofit of the Year honor at its Unity Luncheon on Thursday.

Heart of the City Lewisville is a charitable organization that operates a food pantry and offers free clothing and counseling to families in need.

Launched in 2019 by Pastor Robert Veal, Heart of the City initially served 70 families at a single location in Lewisville.

Today, it provides support to over 600 impoverished families each week across five locations in Denton County, Dallas County and Collin County.

U.S. Representative Brandon Gill, who represents Texas’s 26th congressional district, was in attendance to give out the awards.

Heart of the City is dedicated to giving disadvantaged families in our community hope and opportunities for a new beginning.

For more information, visit Heart of the City Lewisville’s website.