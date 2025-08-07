Argyle ISD announces free and reduced-price meal policy for 2025-26

Argyle ISD announced on Tuesday it will offer free and reduced-price meals for students falling within certain eligibility markers.

Normally, for students in kindergarten up to fifth grade, breakfast costs $2.35 and lunch $4.00. For students in sixth grade up to 12th grade, breakfast normally costs $2.60 and lunch $5.00.

With reduced-price meal eligibility, breakfast would only cost $0.30 and $0.40 for lunch.

Some students will send out notifications to households where students are eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

Other households will need to submit an application to determine whether their student is eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

If a household filled out an application and it was approved last year, they will need to submit another one this year with updated information.

Any denied applications can be discussed with the district via email at [email protected] or at the phone number 940-464-7241.

In the case a household is not eligible at the beginning of the year, but become eligible in the middle of the school year, the household can apply for free or reduced-price meals at any time throughout the school year.

Applications can be submitted online at www.schoolcafe.com/argyleisd. For more information or to ask questions about the program or the application process, contact Tyler Sullivan at 6701 Canyon Falls Drive, Flower Mound, Texas, 76226, by phone at 940-464-7241 or via email at [email protected].