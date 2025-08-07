Stars and Stripes Forever – Denton County Rotary Roundup

By Candy Wade

Some went to war with muskets. She went to war with a needle and thread.

Betsy Ross, a Quaker, was a rebel. Apprenticing in an upholsterer’s shop, she fell in love with another apprentice. Quakers did not marry outside their religion, but this did not stop Betsy from eloping with John Ross, a member of the Christ Church. Betsy was a rebel in the making. At age 24 she became a widow but continued to work in her and her late husband’s upholstery shop. This was a time of political unrest and things were heating up in Philadelphia.

During the summer of 1776 one of Betsy’s customers came to the shop with several other men to show her an idea for a flag with stars and stripes. Betsy didn’t like the 6-pointed star because they were more difficult to make. She demonstrated to her customer, General George Washington, the ease at making a 5-pointed star. George agreed and the resistance now had a flag. Betsy, according to her family, made the first flag template for the American Revolution at the age of 25. Now she was a rebel with a cause.

It doesn’t sound like much of an accomplishment, but it was! Can you imagine sewing a flag or banner that could get you imprisoned or killed?

On August 2, 1776, fifty-six men signed their names to a piece of paper and suffered.

Betsy didn’t sign her name, but she did design the group’s flag that would be carried into battle…many battles. Some of the men who signed had their houses burned to the ground; some of the signer’s wives and children were killed and/or imprisoned; and 17 of the signers lost everything! Families, homes, and businesses. Yet no one defected.

They believed in what Betsy’s flag stood for…freedom and liberty.

Francis Scott Key was so inspired by this flag flying after a night-long battle, he wrote a poem which became our national anthem. In WWII our flag was raised on Iwo Jima to boost the morale of American troops fighting on the island. The Iwo Jima flag being raised became an enduring image of brave American soldiers. When the smoke cleared after 9/11, the rescue workers flew our flag for the world to see. This flag has always been a symbol of hope and pride. It still is today.

Stars and Stripes Forever. I think Betsy would be proud!

Since 2008, Rotary clubs in Denton County have teamed up with local Boy Scout troops to offer a flag program. This program has boosted patriotic pride and helped raise money for local charities and local Boy Scout troops.

Scouts distribute the flags to program participants 6 or 10 times a year on flag holidays. Prices vary from $60 to $100 per year. The flags are put out before each holiday in front of homes or businesses of participating sponsors. Several days later that are taken up and stored.

Two types of programs are offered: one for homes and one for businesses.

If you are interested in flying a flag and showing your American pride, please contact the following clubs or Rotarians:

South of Lake Lewisville

Businesses: Mike Fickling at 972-955-9901 (Lewisville Noon Rotary). Price is $60 per flag per year and displayed six times each year.

Residential: For information go to www.lewisvilleareaflags.com (Lewisville Morning Rotary). Prices are $60 per flag per year and displayed six times each year or $100 for a flag displayed ten times a year. Ordering is done on-line. For more information email [email protected]

North of Lake Lewisville

The flag program is through the Denton Rotary clubs. Please go to the website www.dentonrotaryflags.com to order a flag.

Submit your Rotary Club events to Candy Wade at [email protected].