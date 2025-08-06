Denton ISD announces ‘Unplug to Connect’ campaign in accordance with new state law

With the 2025-2026 school year incoming, Denton ISD announced its districtwide device policy aimed at boosting student engagement and strengthening school culture.

The “Unplug to Connect” campaign aligns with Texas House Bill 1481, which restricts students’ use of personal communication devices during the school day.

Under the updated policy, students may bring devices such as cell phones, tablets, smartwatches, laptops and similar items to school, but they must be turned off or silenced and stored in backpacks or lockers throughout the instructional day.

“‘Unplug to Connect’ builds on the solid foundation already present in our schools—where relationships, engagement and academic focus are valued every day,” said DISD Superintendent Dr. Susannah Holbert O’Bara. “This campaign encourages students to be even more present in their learning and interactions, creating space for deeper thinking, stronger connections and enriched classroom experiences.”

The initiative follows a successful pilot program implemented at several Denton ISD campuses last year, where cell phone use was restricted during class hours. Feedback from those schools indicated improvements in student behavior, engagement and overall campus climate.

“After piloting this program last year, we saw a noticeable difference almost immediately,” said Myers Middle School Principal Ron Sterling. “Students were more engaged, our campus culture became more collaborative and inclusive and our staff and families commented on how much more connected the school community felt. It truly created a stronger sense of belonging.”

Despite the new limitations on personal device use, Denton ISD said it remains committed to using educational technology as a vital learning tool.

Classrooms will continue to utilize school-issued laptops, digital curriculum and other instructional platforms to support academic achievement.

Along with personal device regulation, the district also announced an updated campus phone procedure.

When calling a school, callers will now navigate a brief menu to direct their inquiries appropriately, with campus receptionists always available to assist. In emergencies, families may still contact students through the school office.

“Student safety, strong relationships and excellent outcomes remain at the core of what we do,” Dr. O’Bara added. “‘Unplug to Connect’ is another step forward in creating learning environments where every student can thrive.”

The first day of school for Denton ISD is Tuesday, August 12.