Congressman Gill hosts town halls throughout southern Denton County

U.S. Representative Brandon Gill started a quick town hall tour on Wednesday, July 30 in Lewisville and ended it in Bartonville.

According to Gill’s team, “invitations were sent out to leaders in the local communities to share widely across the neighborhoods where the town halls were held.”

No other information was provided on how the events were promoted or who was specifically invited.

At the events, Gill answered questions about a variety of topics including immigration, judicial activism, DOGE, President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill and more.

Along with Lewisville and Bartonville, Gill visited Little Elm, Gainesville and Decatur, all located within Texas’ 26th Congressional District that he represents.

The young Republican Gill is well-known for his support of President Trump and advocating for action on issues like immigration, government spending and taxes.

Recently, he advocated to remove federal funding from NPR and PBS. He also recently spoke in support of Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill.