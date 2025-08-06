Drybar officially opens in Highland Village

Drybar, a hair salon that specializes in blowouts, has officially opened its doors at The Shops in Highland Village.

Entrepreneur and Drybar Highland Village Owner Ro Rynd said this was a perfect spot for her first Drybar franchise.

“It’s so exciting,” she said. “I love going into a town that is growing with leaps and bounds and Highland Village is such a great area for a salon like this.”

Since the store opened at the end of July, Rynd said the feedback she has received has been positive, which has given her confidence that the store is in a successful area.

“The community has been very welcoming and we’ve gotten such a good response since we’ve opened,” she said. “Everybody has welcomed us with open arms and our goal is to become a part of the community and be a place where people can make connections.”

Rynd’s background is interior design, but she has been a Drybar member, called a barfly, for years.

Owning a Drybar, she said, would allow her to mix her entrepreneurship with her professional background and her individual passion.

So, when she saw an opportunity to open her own Drybar, she jumped on it.

Since Drybar doesn’t do any hair services other than blowouts, the product had to be perfected, and Rynd believes that is the case.

“I really believe in the product, so when the opportunity became available to become a franchisee, I applied and got approved,” said Rynd. “I’m just so excited because it felt like a natural next step for my business portfolio.”

Rynd is a multi-unit owner, but the Highland Village location is the first to open. She will also have locations opening in Mansfield and Tyler.

For now, she is working on getting Drybar Highland Village started on the right foot, including an involvement in the community.

“I hope to add to the vibrant community so we can mesh and do well there,” said Rynd. “I think it’s going to be great.”

For more information on Drybar and its Highland Village location, visit the store’s website.