Town of Double Oak Update – August 2025

Hello Double Oak Citizens,

As we approach our annual town budget process in August and September, one issue drawing strong community attention is the helistop application at 250 Simmons Road. While the proposal itself has generated spirited debate, what matters most right now is how we, as a town, are handling it openly, lawfully and with a firm commitment to due process.

The helistop request is working its way through Double Oak’s zoning process. A public hearing will be held Aug. 7 by the Planning and Zoning Commission, followed by a final Town Council vote on Aug. 18. This process includes notifications, public input, legal review and deliberation by your elected officials.

It is deliberate and public for a reason: to give the community a voice and to make thoughtful decisions rooted in town values and law.

As mayor, I want to be clear we are following the process to the letter. No shortcuts. No side deals. This is how local government is supposed to work and it’s important we uphold it, especially now.

Why Process Matters More Than Ever

Across Texas, the Legislature has moved aggressively to limit the authority of local governments. Laws and proposed bills have emerged in recent sessions aimed at reducing or outright eliminating cities’ and towns’ control over zoning, development and local ordinances.

One of the most sweeping examples is House Bill 2127, known informally as the “Death Star Law.” Recently upheld by a Texas appeals court, HB 2127 prohibits municipalities from creating or enforcing regulations in areas already addressed by state law. It’s vague, broad and opens the door for the state to override local decision-making in nearly any category from noise ordinances to development guidelines.

Other bills specifically target planning authority. Some proposals would prevent towns from enforcing minimum lot sizes or controlling accessory dwellings. While not all of these efforts directly impact Double Oak at this moment, the trend is clear: Austin wants more power, and small towns like ours are in the crosshairs.

And this is exactly why our town’s adherence to process is so critical. One of the arguments made in favor of state preemption is that local officials act arbitrarily or inconsistently. That they make decisions behind closed doors or bend rules to fit a desired outcome. When we stick to the process when we lead with transparency and respect for our ordinances, we protect the very foundation of local governance.

Regional Growth Adds New Challenges

At the same time, we’re dealing with new pressures from the outside. Just west of town, Flower Mound is moving forward with the Eden Ranch development. This large residential project will bring significant traffic to our area, particularly along the western edge of Double Oak.

While we don’t have jurisdiction over what’s built in Flower Mound, we do live with the consequences. One of the biggest impacts will be a rise in cut-through traffic as drivers seek faster routes to reach retail centers at FM 407 and FM 2499. These routes often take them through Double Oak’s residential streets roads that were never designed to serve as regional connectors.

This increased traffic brings with it a host of concerns. More congestion. More wear and tear on our roads. More risk to pedestrians and cyclists. More demand for law enforcement and traffic calming measures. And the financial responsibility to deal with those impacts falls squarely on our residents not on the developers or municipalities whose growth is driving the change.

That’s why regional development like Eden Ranch can’t be ignored during our budget planning. We must anticipate the long-term impacts on our infrastructure and quality of life, even when those impacts originate outside our town limits.

A Budget That Looks Ahead

The upcoming budget cycle is our opportunity to respond proactively to all of this state-level interference, regional development, and immediate community priorities. This year’s planning process isn’t just about balancing the books. It’s about positioning Double Oak to defend its independence, protect its roads, and preserve the way of life that makes our town special.

We’re considering several strategic priorities this year. These include ensuring funding is available for legal consultation as we monitor and respond to evolving state legislation. We also want to invest in communications and community engagement, so residents stay informed and involved. And importantly, we need to allocate resources for infrastructure projects and law enforcement tied to rising traffic demands.

These are not abstract concerns. They are real and growing challenges. Without the right budget tools in place, we risk falling behind or worse, losing the ability to decide for ourselves how we meet them.

How You Can Help

This is the time to get involved. If you care about local control, quality of life or how your tax dollars are spent, your voice matters.

Start by attending the public hearing on Aug. 7 and the Town Council meeting on Aug. 18. These aren’t just about one application, they’re about the kind of town governance you want to see. Respectful debate, transparency and community input are part of what makes Double Oak strong. These meetings are your opportunity to participate in that tradition.

Next, stay engaged in the budget process throughout August and September. We’ll be reviewing priorities, making adjustments and listening to resident feedback. Speak up about what’s important to you whether it’s roads, safety, planning or protections against state overreach.

Also, keep a close eye on the Eden Ranch development. While we don’t vote on those plans, we can and should attend Flower Mound’s public meetings and planning sessions. Our residents have a right to voice concerns about regional growth that will directly affect our community. Whether it’s traffic modeling, road access or neighborhood safety, it’s important that Double Oak is represented in those conversations.

Finally, stay informed about what’s happening in the Texas Legislature. Reach out to your state representatives when bills are filed that threaten local decision-making. Let them know that towns like ours should not be sidelined in favor of one-size-fits-all state mandates.

The helistop application is just one issue. But how we handle it and how we prepare for what’s ahead will define Double Oak’s future. Our zoning process, our infrastructure, our right to self-govern and our ability to maintain what we’ve built together all depend on thoughtful leadership and engaged residents.

This budget season, we have the chance to show that small-town governance still works and that it’s worth protecting. Let’s keep doing things the right way, and make sure Double Oak’s future stays in Double Oak’s hands.

To stay up-to-date with all the exciting news and updates, please visit the Double Oak Town website at www.doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected].