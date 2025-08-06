Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 28 arrests in May 2025, answered or initiated 2,895 calls for service and took 58 reports. Here are some recent calls for service.

On May 3, a caller observed a male solicitor take food and drink from the porch labeled “for delivery drivers only.” Caller followed subject in her vehicle until officers arrived. She did not want to press charges after the solicitor sent her $12 via Cash App for the snacks.

On May 7, a suspect vehicle collided with complainant’s vehicle and drove off. The suspect vehicle later crashed in Denton and it was determined the driver was experiencing a medical emergency. Accident report completed.

On May 11, a front desk clerk got into an argument with a guest due to the clerk believing the guest did not have a room. The clerk advised officers that the person has been sleeping in the parking lot and he was told by the general manager to tell people that are not guests to leave the parking lot. Turns out the subject had a room for one night.

On May 12, a caller reported his iPad was stolen from his unlocked vehicle, however, he did not want to make a report, just wanted it documented.

On May 23, an employee at a business called in reporting a male in a diaper driving around in a black vehicle. Officers located subject and trespassed him at the manager’s request.

On May 28, a resident called police asking for a wellness check after hearing unsettling screams while letting their pet outside, noting the sound would start and stop sporadically. When officers arrived to investigate, they traced the source—not to a person in distress, but to a particularly vocal frog.