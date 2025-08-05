Lewisville PD seizes 285 pounds of marijuana during routine traffic stop

Lewisville Police seized 285 pounds of marijuana on Sunday after pulling over a vehicle for an expired registration.

The driver of the vehicle also did not have insurance, so the were violating the Texas Transportation Code in two ways.

Lewisville PD’s Officer J. Slaughter made the traffic stop and smelled the scent of unburnt marijuana in the car, giving him probable cause to search the vehicle.

During the search, which was conducted by Slaughter and another officer, Acosta, the two discovered 285 pounds of marijuana in a sealed compartment within the vehicle.

“It’s a significant amount that will never make it to the streets of our community,” the department said in a statement.

Before joining Lewisville PD almost four years ago, Slaughter served in the U.S. Army as a Combat Engineer with the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia. During his time, he was deployed to Afghanistan.

He has also served as an officer with the Monroe Police Department in Louisiana.