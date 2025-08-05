Flood relief pickleball tournament to be played at Highland Village’s Unity Park

A charity pickleball tournament will be held on Friday from 7-10 p.m. at Unity Park in Highland Village with proceeds going to the Central Texas Flood relief efforts.

The deadline to register is Wednesday and the registration fee is $20 per person. It will be a doubles tournament, so everyone will be paired up in competition.

A cash prize of $200 will go to the team that wins first place in the tournament.

Second place will earn a prize of $50 and consolation prizes will be $30.

The tournament will be single-elimination, but anyone knocked out in the first round will get to participate in a consolation draw.

According to the tournament website, balls will be supplied but players must provide their own paddles.

To register, go to thepickleballalliance.org, which is an organization that raises money for different charities through pickleball tournaments around the DFW Metroplex.