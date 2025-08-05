Bartonville Police Blotter

Officers were dispatched to assist the Denton County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle fleeing a Deputy. As officers were arriving to assist, the vehicle collided with a tree. The driver was ultimately arrested by DCSO.

Officers responded to a fowl situation involving a goose in a bind. The goose had been tangled with twine near a drainage ditch. Our officer arrived and was able to cut the goose free.

Officers were dispatched to the Kroger in reference to a structure fire. Upon arrival, fire personnel advised a drink cooler had caught on fire. The Town’s health inspector was contacted to inspect the store before reopening.

Officers were dispatched to a local restaurant in reference to a customer who was upset with the management of the establishment and was reportedly refusing to leave. The customer was kindly escorted out by police—no to-go box required.