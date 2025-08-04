Flower Mound resident to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro to support pediatric cancer

Zach Motsenbocker, a Flower Mound resident of more than 20 years, will take on the challenge of hiking up Mt. Kilimanjaro, but he isn’t doing it just for the physical achievement.

Motsenbocker and some friends of his have partnered with Salood, a non-profit organization that raises funds for pediatric cancer patients. 100% of the donations raised by him will go toward that cause.

“During the initial thought process we decided that it wouldn’t be done right without a mission to go along with it,” said Motsenbocker. “So we partnered with Salood.”

The organization specializes in aiding families affected and burdened by pediatric cancer.

“We wanted to show those who got dealt life’s worst hand that we see them and stand with them even in this minuscule way,” said Motsenbocker. “Climbing a mountain is just a small way of showing that everyone should be thankful that if they’re in good health, it’s a privilege to be able to go do hard things.”

The program Motsenbocker is a member of is called “Miles to Miracles,” which has set a goal to raise $50,000 for Salood.

A top priority for Miles to Miracles in choosing what organization to partner with was the ability to do a dollar-for-dollar donation. It ensures that all funds raised go to their cause. They’ve even found another donor that is going to cover any fees or expenses that come with donations.

In order to reach the group’s goal, the team is taking on two major fundraising challenges.

On May 31, three team members competed in the Hawai’i IRONMAN 70.3.

Motsenbocker said he wanted to reach out to Flower Mound because it’s the community he grew up in and he knows he can rely on to show up for a good cause.

“I’ve been a Flower Mound resident for more than two decades now and I have yet to see any change in the community,” he said. “The camaraderie and neighborly aspect never wavered or changed, so that spurred me to reach out and put my trust in my community.”

According to the group’s website, the entire group will host community training sessions and fun runs to build momentum and raise awareness.

The journey ends in August, when Motsenbocker and the nine other members will come together to reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

“Through endurance, unity and purpose, Miles to Miracles is turning miles into meaningful impact for families who need it most,” the organization says on its website.

To donate or learn more about Miles to Miracles and the Salood organization, visit the organization’s website. Motsenbocker said local business could have a unique opportunity to support the cause if they reach out to connect with the organization.