Carter BloodCare to host blood drives in Argyle and Flower Mound

Carter BloodCare will host two blood drives, one at Texas Roadhouse on Long Prairie Road in Flower Mound and another at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Argyle.

The first event will be at the Texas Roadhouse on Long Prairie Road in Flower Mound on Monday from 3-7 p.m.

Another event will be hosted by The Knights of Columbus Ralph Cerny Council at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Argyle on Sunday, August 17 from 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone that donates will receive a free tote bag as a donor appreciation gift from the organization.

“Carter BloodCare provides lifesaving blood to more than 200 hospitals across 57 Texas counties,” said the organization in a statement. “Blood donors help children fighting cancer, burn patients and many other neighbors in need.”

There are restrictions for who can donate. According to Carter BloodCare, eligible donors can begin giving blood at age 16 with parental consent. Anyone aged 17 or older can donate independently.

Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and feel well at the time of donation.

For anyone interested in donating blood, there is a donor schedule link where prospective donors can sign up for a time slot.

To find out other dates and locations to donate blood, visit the Carter BloodCare website.