Congressman Gill votes yes to pull funding for NPR and PBS

Congressman Brandon Gill (R-Flower Mound, TX) and the House of Representatives voted 214-212 to pass a rescissions package that would take away a billion dollars in funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, specifically its entities NPR and PBS.

National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service would lose $535 million each in funding.

Representative Gill continued his campaign against funding the CPB by voting yes on the package.

“State-sponsored media has no place in America,” said Gill. “From the moment NPR’s CEO Katherine Maher exposed herself as a dishonest, left-wing activist in the Oversight Committee, I vowed to spend all of my time ensuring that NPR never gets another cent of taxpayer funding—that day is finally here.”

A rescissions package is a type of bill that proposes cancelling previously-approved funding. The $1.1 billion that would be yanked from CPB is part of $9.4 billion that would be cut in the package.

The package will now be sent to the Senate for consideration.

On March 26, Gill participated in a DOGE Subcommittee hearing to question the heads of NPR and PBS.

“I applaud my House colleagues for passing this rescissions package to defund them entirely,” he said. “And I would encourage Ms. Maher to resign from her position as head of the so-called journalism outlet.”