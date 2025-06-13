Denton County Sheriff says law enforcement prepared for No Kings protests

A “No Kings” peaceful protest is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday in Flower Mound at Parker Square from, as well as in other areas of Denton County.

The demonstration is part of a “nationwide protest rejecting authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of our democracy,” according to a press release from one of the No Kings speakers, Amanda Zubrick.

It also is a response to the military parade President Trump has organized on Saturday, which happens to be on the same day as his birthday.

The release said No Kings events adhere to a shared commitment to nonviolent protest and community safety with organizers that are trained in de-escalation.

However, some protests have turned violent, specifically in Los Angeles.

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree said the Sheriff’s Office is aware of the upcoming protests around the county and have been preparing for anything that may happen

“The right to peaceful assembly is a sacred right guaranteed to all Americans. Let me be clear, this is not California,” he said in a Facebook post. “We will not tolerate destruction of property nor will we stand idly by and allow it to take place.”

Murphree added that his deputies have been advised to not back down, to continue to do their duty and arrest anyone breaking the law.

“The citizens of Denton County pay me to keep the peace. They also pay me to kick some ass, if necessary,” he said. “Protest until your heart is content, but cross the line and it will be met with consequences.”