Hudspeth: Conserving our water resource this summer 

As the temperatures rise and we eagerly dive into summer activities, it is also a critical time to address how we manage one of our most precious resources – water!

The long, hot days ahead mean an increased demand on our water supply, and it is essential that we all do our part to conserve.

To ensure a sustainable and reliable water supply for every household and business in the City of Denton, we want to remind everyone of the implemented seasonal water restrictions. These measures are proactive steps to protect our water resources, especially during peak demand periods, and are designed to help us avoid more severe restrictions in the future.

Our primary goal is to encourage responsible water use while allowing for necessary upkeep of our community. Therefore, we ask that you do your part to ensure you adhere to the mandatory twice-a-week irrigation schedule for residential and commercial properties. To help you plan, your designated watering days are determined by your street address:

Residents with an odd address (ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9) may only water on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Residents with an even address (ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8) may only water on Tuesdays or Saturdays.

Commercial and multi-family units may water on Mondays and Thursdays.

Hand-held watering, drip irrigation, and the use of soaker hoses are permitted at any time, as these methods are highly efficient and minimize water loss. We also urge you to check your irrigation systems for leaks, avoid watering paved surfaces, and refrain from watering during or immediately after rainfall.

We understand that adhering to a watering schedule requires a conscious effort, but your cooperation is vital. Every drop saved contributes to the collective health of our water supply and the resilience of our city. Denton’s Water Utilities team work tirelessly year-round to deliver clean, safe water to your tap, and by following these guidelines, you are directly supporting their efforts and securing our community’s future.

For more detailed information, frequently asked questions, and additional water-saving tips, please visit the Discuss Denton website at discussdenton.com/water-waste-restrictions.

Additionally, we recognize that conserving our water resources is a collective effort. That’s why the City’s Water Utilities has partnered with Sustainability on several master gardener classes to educate the community on turf alternatives, water-wise landscaping, rain barrels, and more. Further, our team is updating the code to reduce turf and improve irrigation systems.

Thank you for your commitment to conserving water. Together, we can ensure the City of Denton continues to thrive throughout the summer months.