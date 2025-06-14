Eads: Denton County takes lead in preparing for upcoming hot summer temperatures

With above normal temperatures again anticipated this summer, we hosted the Denton County Extreme Heat Kickoff Meeting with area emergency managers, first responders and public information officers to begin coordinating our efforts to ensure public safety through collaborative preparedness.

We’ve made great strides in extreme heat planning and response, and we hope to further strengthen our capabilities.

In 2024, Denton County experienced 26 days with temperatures reaching or exceeding 100 degrees and was the sixth warmest summer on record, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). In fact, three of the six hottest summers on record for the state have happened over the past three summers.

Since 2000, the average number of 100-degree days for our region is 22. Each triple-digit day presents serious risks—and demands our readiness.

National Weather Service outlooks for a season that often leads to the highest number of injuries and deaths indicate North Texas is looking at a 50-60 percent chance of above normal temperatures for July, August and September – higher than what was predicted for last summer.

Extreme heat can lead to a wide range of consequences—from heat-related illnesses and infrastructure failures to wildfires and prolonged drought. We each have a critical role in safeguarding life, ensuring continuity of operations, minimizing disruptions and supporting rapid recovery within our communities.

During the hot summer months, our Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office monitors weather conditions to determine whether a burn ban is needed – looking at several factors such as heat and moisture. Their efforts are important to ensure the safety of our rural areas and communities in times of excessive heat, less rainfall and an increasing potential for wildfires.

Our Denton County Public Health team tracks heat-related illnesses, which can affect residents of any age. Most heat-related illnesses occur for individuals between the ages of 18 to 65, particularly those who work or spend time outdoors.

We should all be aware of heat-related effects and pay attention to any symptoms we or anyone around us may be experiencing. A quick response to those symptoms is critical.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include feeling faint or dizzy, excessive sweating and cool, pale or clammy skin. Suggested remedies include moving to a cooler area, loosening clothing, sipping cool water and seeking medical help if symptoms do not quickly improve.

Symptoms of heat stroke include a throbbing headache, no sweating and a body temperature above 103 degrees with red, hot or dry skin. Call 9-1-1 immediately. Then, move to a cooler area, remove extra layers of clothing and cool down with cold water or ice until help arrives.

Other heat-related illnesses include heat cramps, sunburn, heat rash, heat stress and heat malaise. Last year, the Denton County Public Health team recorded 194 heat-related illnesses.

Both Denton County and the state have systems set up to assist during emergencies. You can sign up to receive phone notifications in case of emergencies, such as inclement weather. Please sign up for Denton County Alerts at dentoncounty.gov/268/Emergency-Notifications. You will receive timely and critical messages that keep you updated in an emergency via Everbridge.

The State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR) is a free registry that provides local emergency management planners and responders with information about individuals’ needs during an emergency. Register at stear.texas.gov if you are disabled, medically fragile, require transportation assistance, have limited mobility, experience communication barriers, require medical assistance in an emergency or require personal care assistance.

Each of our teams both in and outside of the county government work together to educate the public on heat risk and implement structured response plans activated by weather alerts such as opening cooling centers.

Our response efforts are strengthened through communication, clear roles and responsibilities and proactive planning led by the Extreme Heat Team and our Denton County Office of Emergency Management.

Together, we strive to make Denton County the most prepared in Texas.

