Harvest Happenings – June 2025

By: Page Austin, Lifestyle Manager

The “Carry the Load” event this past month saw an incredible turnout, with participation from across the community—especially the neighbors of Harvest, who showed up in full force to honor and support our nation’s heroes. Held in tribute to the military, veterans, first responders and their families, Carry the Load is more than just a walk—it’s a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by those who serve. Participants carried rucksacks, flags or simply the memory of a loved one, walking in unity to raise awareness and funds for this meaningful cause.

Harvest residents came together as a strong and spirited team. They walked shoulder-to-shoulder, showing a deep commitment to honoring those who serve. Families, children, veterans and local leaders all took part, turning the event into a powerful display of community strength and gratitude.

“We’re proud to participate in Carry the Load. This is our third-year walking to honor fallen soldiers and first responders,” said Harvest neighbor and Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson. “It’s so great to see so many of our neighbors.”

With each mile, each step and each handshake, the message was clear: the sacrifices of our heroes are not forgotten—and neither are the communities that stand behind them.

In Harvest, patriotism isn’t just a word—it’s a way of life. Our community is proud to be home to countless veterans, first responders and every day American heroes.

One of the many ways we honor our heroes is partnering with Building Homes for Heroes. We have three wounded veterans that have received a mortgage-free home from Highland Homes, Building Homes for Heroes and Hillwood Communities.

We are excited to participate in our fourth mortgage-free home presentation to U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans and her husband retired Navy Chaplain Captain Bob Evans.

At the end of May, Harvest neighbors wrote “notes of love” on the beams of their new home. It was so heartwarming to read those messages. We look forward to presenting the home to the Evans family on September 11.

In Harvest, service is not just recognized—it’s celebrated and we are forever grateful.