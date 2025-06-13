Elite Chef Competition returns to benefit Flower Mound Senior Center

A tradition that started in 2015 will return again when the Seniors in Motion Auxiliary presents its annual Elite Chef Competition and fundraiser Thursday, June 19 from 5-8 p.m. at the Flower Mound Senior Center.

Attendees will be able to sample dishes prepared by professional chefs from four area senior communities. After the final dish has been presented, audience members will vote on their favorite chef. Theresa’s House won the 2024 competition following Watermere in 2023.

Ticket prices include appetizers, tasting dishes, desert and adult and other beverages plus musical performances. Proceeds are donated to SIMA to help fund Senior Center programs.

Tickets are $30 and are available at the Senior Center Front Desk.