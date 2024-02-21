New officers elected for Flower Mound SIM Auxiliary Board of Directors

The Flower Mound Seniors in Motion Auxiliary recently elected new officers to its Board of Directors.

Following the October death of founder and president Mary Kay Walker, SIMA approved a slate of new officers to move the organization forward.

Mark Miller of Flower Mound was named president, Kelli Black of Flower Mound as first vice president, Lily Castro of Flower Mound as second vice president and Mike Stallings of Flower Mound as treasurer. Annette Campbell of Denton was re-elected as secretary, according to a news release from the organization.

Miller joined the organization in 2022 and served as vice president since 2023. Black joined in 2019, Castro in 2022, Stallings in 2018, and Campbell several years before becoming secretary in 2020.

Other board members are Lori Williams, Leo Gonya, and Theresa Williams of Flower Mound; Kevin Jones of Northlake; Bill Cowan of Grapevine; and Suzanne Baker of Hickory Creek.

Walker launched the SIM Auxiliary in 2009 as a community-based nonprofit to raise funds for the Flower Mound Seniors in Motion program. Since then, it has expanded to support all seniors in the community. Walker was a driving force in the construction of the current facility on West Windsor Drive, and she led efforts to purchase many needed items including a wheelchair-accessible bus, accessible table tennis tables, mirrors for the Tai Chi classes, projector screens and a specialty oven for meal programs.

“I appreciate the board’s confidence in me as we honor Mary Kay’s legacy,” Miller said. “Not only are we committed to continue the many programs she initiated, but also will look for new ways to benefit seniors in our community.”

SIMA supports multiple annual events including the Elite Chef Competition in June, Active Adult Health Fair in September, and partnerships with Fish City in November and Kendra Scott in December. It also coordinates The Legacy Tree, an ongoing effort in the lobby of the Flower Mound Senior Center.

Its newest fundraiser will be the Spring Fling on March 19 at the Flower Mound Senior Center, which will feature a high tea and fashion show.

For more information, visit flowermoundseniorcenter.org, email [email protected], or call 945-304-6096.