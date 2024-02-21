Argyle ISD launches new donation drive in honor of late principal

Argyle ISD has launched a new donation drive called the Soaring Hearts program as a tribute to Argyle Middle School Principal Scott Gibson, who died in an accident last month.

The Soaring Hearts program is “an initiative aimed at supporting students and families in need that are right here in our community,” according to the district. “Inspired by Mr. Gibson’s giving and compassionate spirit, the program will run as an ongoing monthly donation drive, embracing his commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of students.”

The program launched with a Hoodie Haul, collecting brand new hoodies, sweatshirts, sweaters and jackets during the month of February to distribute to students in need. Each month will continue with a different donation item or theme. Collection boxes are located at each campus in the front entrance vestibule, according to Argyle ISD.

“Please consider supporting this program, embracing our community’s commitment to supporting its own, and honoring Scott Gibson’s legacy by showing that our community’s heart continues to soar,” the district said in a statement.