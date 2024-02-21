Wednesday, February 21, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Argyle ISD launches new donation drive in honor of late principal

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
14
Photo from the Celebration of Life for Argyle Middle School Principal Scott Gibson courtesy of Argyle ISD.

Argyle ISD has launched a new donation drive called the Soaring Hearts program as a tribute to Argyle Middle School Principal Scott Gibson, who died in an accident last month.

Photo courtesy of Argyle ISD

The Soaring Hearts program is “an initiative aimed at supporting students and families in need that are right here in our community,” according to the district. “Inspired by Mr. Gibson’s giving and compassionate spirit, the program will run as an ongoing monthly donation drive, embracing his commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of students.”

The program launched with a Hoodie Haul, collecting brand new hoodies, sweatshirts, sweaters and jackets during the month of February to distribute to students in need. Each month will continue with a different donation item or theme. Collection boxes are located at each campus in the front entrance vestibule, according to Argyle ISD.

“Please consider supporting this program, embracing our community’s commitment to supporting its own, and honoring Scott Gibson’s legacy by showing that our community’s heart continues to soar,” the district said in a statement.

Previous article
New officers elected for Flower Mound SIM Auxiliary Board of Directors
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.