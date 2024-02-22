Lewisville crosswalk named after beloved crossing guard

A crosswalk in Lewisville has been unofficially named in honor of the city’s first and oldest crossing guard.

The idea to honor Pat Stone, affectionately known as “Miss Pat” by locals, was initially sparked by a comment from resident Elle Rivera, according to a news release. While naming a street after her seemed unlikely, mayoral candidate Winston Edmondson saw an opportunity to do something just as meaningful – naming Miss Pat’s crosswalk at Southridge Elementary School in her honor.

Despite initial pushback from city officials, who cited policies against honoring living individuals, Edmondson rallied the community’s support through a People’s Proclamation.

Stone, 89, has been a ‘hometown hero’ for over 60 years. Last year, residents proclaimed May 1 as “Ms. Pat Stone Crossing Guard Appreciation Day.”